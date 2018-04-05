Chop ‘n’ Die Octogenarians, Dominion Trust et al,Floored by NIB Part II

So that is how it has been since independence, looting the State whenever an idiot got a post of responsibility in government? Why are we wicked in this country? Why are we heartless towards one another? Why do you suppose that we are what we are; a dubious lot and insensitive spectators who have never had the patriotism to love our nation? This no longer comes to me as a surprise at all after learning that Kwame Pianim, an octogenarian, and his European accomplice were suing a Ghanaian State Bank, the National Investment Bank, ostensibly to rip the nation off one hundred and twenty million US Dollars. Apparently, they plotted to take over NIB, allegedly, by creating favourable grounds for a law suit, which they believed they could win.

I am beginning to wonder if goats and yams were paraded at influential people’s homes in order to secure the first judgment. It would be interesting to know whether an influential person somewhere refused guinea fowls due to digestion problems. Who knows, maybe they had preferred a brown goat for ritual purposes and weekend light soup.

So the first judgment was secured. The case went to the Appeals Court, and the judgment was upheld. You know, usually, Judges drank of each other’s goblet! But when Dr John KwekuAsamoah sent the case to the Supreme Court, the thieves sat up. They knew they were up against the strongest challenge yet. I mean this man is resilient; ne teremo w)den (he is hardheaded)! The five member panel overturned the fraudulent judgment, which was really reckless, unpatriotic, and collusive. Haba, how could an honourable judge do this to Ghana, our motherland? Is it not obfuscating to learn that people are just not interested in the progress of the very nation that nurtured them to be the big men and women that they are today?

Well, after quashing the grand scandal that the law suit would have turned to be at the Supreme Court, it would seem like the bank continues to feel the pressures of harassment by underground powers that have an ulterior motive of disturbing the success story that NOB has become under John KwekuAsamoah. Well, they should continue to intimidate, harass, and punish the bank, including its board, MD, and account holders. Ghanaians will not sit and watch a “Koku Anyidoho” type of coup to remove confirmed appointees. Maybe the powers that be must understand this coded language before it is uncoded for the public to understand what information against them shall become public if steps are not taken to control their unnationalistic behaviour.

Anyway, Kwame Pianim and his Dominion Trust could have destroyed the livelihood of thousands of Ghanaians had the judgment not been overturned by the Supreme Court. All that to serve his European masters the likes of those who have leeched on our country for centuries, and continue to do so in smartly dubious ways. But I won’t rest until I know the undisclosed Octogenarians and othersthat Kwame Pianim was fronting for. I have heard a few names some very scary to mention. Hooosh! My goodness, could such old folks be wicked to the extent that the welfare of posterity meant nothing to them so long as their families swam in plenty? But one name that I am shocked about is Daniel Gyimah. I was informed that he was involved as the Managing Director of the NIB at the time that the plot got structured. His involvement is alleged to be in the manner of facilitating the conditions to seem as if the bank was at fault. That was how the allegations were narrated, as I understood them.

That notwithstanding, I understand that the European involved is a banker of international repute (identity withheld). So it seems that these people rob us here in Africa in fraudulent ways, and validate the theft at a court ofcompetent jurisdiction. The problem though is not with these fraudsters, but with our own who are willing to sell the nation to the highest bidder. Just like the slave trade was perpetrated on behalf of the Europeans and Americans by their African agents, the law makes the abettor as culpable as the thief. So the African was as much a slave trader as their European partner. In this case, Kwame Pianim and his octogenarian “chop n die” partners are just as culpable in the bid of certain agents to legally steal the National Investment Bank.

Now here is the quagmire that Kwame Pianim, and his cohorts, including BOG personalities as alleged, would have caused the innocent Ghanaian. Tens of thousands would have lost their lifesavings. Tens of thousands would have been rendered penniless, jobless, hungry, and destitute. Many would have lost their lives due to sudden shocks, and many others would have committed suicide.

Thousands would have offered themselves up for willful slavery in the lands of the same Europeans who are not even willing to accept us to do their menial jobs as collecting their shit; another reason why Ghanaians flee the homeland to countries like Saudi Arabia and others, knowing how painful their imminent ordeals are going to be!

The legacy of Honourable Osafo Marfo, Senior Minister, must be preserved as an encyclopedia of sound judgment, prudence, and sheer competence. This man handled the bank and raised it to what it became as if it were his baby. Those who came after him seemed to want to take advantage of the massive gains the bank had chalked during his tenure as Managing Director by misappropriating payments and arrogating to themselves powers that needed special governmental instruments to allow. But thanks to John KwekuAsamoah, Osafo Marfo’s legacy is now back in the hands of a credulous management team.

That is how the love for Ghana must be! That is how allegiance to the motherland must be! That is how honouring the ancestors must be. It is no wonder that the MD of NIB continues to learn at the feet of OsafoMarfo; the economic giant who made NIB the banking giant that is today!