New Director For Center For National Affairs

Policy think-tank, Center for National Affairs has appointed as its Executive Director, Samuel Odame Lartey, a policy analyst and agricultural engineer.

Mr. Odame Lartey takes over from Dr. Seylom Tsegah after 10 years at the helm.

The new Executive Director who has a wide interest in social research and public policy is expected to position the Center to improve debate and analysis on public policy.

The Centre for National Affairs (CNA) was founded in 2007 for the purpose of undertaking policy research to consequently contribute to institutional reforms that affect both rural and urban communities in Ghana.

Additionally, CNA aims to respond rapidly to changes in governance-related issues, human rights and access to justice, environment and economic issues through advocacy.

The Center was part of the pressure on former Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Lauretta Vivian Lamptey, to quit her board membership of GCB in 2012.

The Center also recommended a private prosecutor for Alfred Agbesi Woyome in the 2012 judgement debt saga.

Although the recommendation was not taken, the CNA has said it feels vindicated following the establishment of the Special Prosecutor to depoliticise the fight against corruption.