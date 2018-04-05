Akufo-Addo To Break Long Silence On Ghana-US Military Deal

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation Thursday evening on the military agreement with the US.

The President’s decision to speak follows massive public outcry; including a much-purchased demonstration , for the agreement to be terminated or amended.

Myjoyonline.com learns that the decision for the President to break his silence on the issue was taken last week .

Posting on his official Twitter handle Thursday, the President informed that he will break the silence on the issue.

The protestors, most of whom come from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) contend that the agreement is a mortgage of the sovereignty of Ghana to the superpower.

Some of security experts have also argued that the agreement could put Ghana in the spotlight of terrorist organizations, most of whom are anti-US.

The agreement was ratified by Parliament last two weeks on the last day of sitting although the Minority members of the House walked out in protest.

It is yet unclear what the president will say concerning the deal.

Government officials including the Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul have defended the deal, saying that it was well negotiated.

Both government’s [Ghana, US] have said the agreement is just an improvement on previous agreements the two nations have had in the past, (1998 and 2015) all under the NDC.

The NDC, however, remains unfazed. They maintain the agreement must be scrapped or reviewed.