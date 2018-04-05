Nana Boakye Should Stop Playing Cowardly Politics With Law And Order

I have often said in the past that if ever any civil strife or war were to start in Ghana between the members, supporters and sympathizers of the two major political parties and/or ideological camps, my very first targets would be the internal detractors of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), before I think of crossing any battle lines to get at the jugulars of the National Democratic Congress’ thugs and scumbags. It goes without saying that Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah (aka Nana Boakye) woulddefinitely be one such prime target.

The Tema-West’s Chairman of the NPP is reported to have granted a radio interview, in which he called on President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo to forgive Mr. Koku Anyidoho, the rabidly anti-Akan Anlo-Ewe Trokosi Nationalist Scofflaw, who recently called for a “civilian coup d’état” against the democratically elected Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party because he, Nana Akufo-Addo, was both a globally renowned human and civil rights advocate and father of the nation (See “Nana Boakye Wants Akufo-Addo to Forgive Koku Anyidoho” GhanaNewsAgency.org / Ghanaweb.com 4/5/18).

Maybe somebody ought to tell Mr. Amfo-Sefah that the recent arrest and detention of the bloody Rawlings-Tsikata Clansman had absolutely nothing personal to do with the President. Rather, it was the exclusive decision of the top operatives of our national security agencies to promptly act in the interest of the Ghanaian citizenry at large. The weird presumption that, somehow, the arrest and two-day detention of the Deputy General-Secretary of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress came directly from Jubilee House, or Office of the President, could not be more offensive or even criminal on the part of Mr. Amfo-Sefah. The latter needs to promptly come public and explain precisely what he meant.

We must also quickly point out that just a couple of days before he rudely and virulently taunted the President with the conveniently skewed story of the junta overthrow of the democratically elected Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia-led Progress Party (PP) government, Mr. Anyidoho had intemperately accused Ghanaians of Akyem descent of erroneously presuming to be the owners or landlords of the Republic of Ghana. This is a man whose professionally trained soldier father colluded and collaborated with the Rawlings-Tsikata Diarchy to criminally violate the Sovereignty and Integrity of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, by forcibly overthrowing the HillaBabiniLimann-led government of the People’s National Party (PNP) and abjectly and wantonly misruling our country for some 20 bloody years.

But actually what rankled me more than all else, was Mr. Amfo-Sefah’s rather cowardly and shameful statement that the continuous subjection of Mr. Anyidoho to national security surveillance “would create the opportunity for the opposition NDC to foment trouble and cast a bad shadow upon the reputation of the regime[sic] of President Akufo-Addo.” Mr. Amfo-Sefah was also curiously alleged to have stated that Mr. Anyidoho’s threat against the life and person of Nana Akufo-Addo was integral to the inalienable constitutional right to free speech on the part of the accused. If the preceding statement has validity, then, of course, it is quite obvious that the petitioner does not know what he is talking about. At the very least, I would advise that Mr. Amfo-Sefah seek the services of a crackerjack shrink or psychiatrist, if this SOB has not already been seeing one.

Then also, whoever told Mr. Amfo-Sefah that the operatives, members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party were either visiting tourists to Ghana or second-class citizens? And just why is Mr. Amfo-Sefah – who is popularly known as Nana Boakye – doubtful of the fact that the Akufo-Addo Administration has the requisite aptitude or competent personnel to take care of any individual or group of individuals who attempt to undermine the peace, stability and integrity of our beloved nation? Or has the petitioner had his palms greased or been handsomely bribed to serve as a hindrance to the democratic rule of law and order in the country? Come on!

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs