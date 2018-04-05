Vodafone Unveils ‘PayDay’

Vodafone Ghana has launched a new promotion, dubbed, 'Vodafone PayDay' to set the tone for the celebration of its 10th Anniversary in Ghana this year.

Vodafone took over the erstwhile Ghana Telecom company for US$900 million in 2008 after the agreement was ratified by Ghana's Parliament.

The sale by government of the then ailing Ghana Telecom company was to encourage private participation in the public sector and for the company to assume a new air of freshness in innovation and creativity.

Ten years down the line, Vodafone has become a household name in Ghana and a leader in digital technology and a pacesetter in product, services and customer experience.

Vodafone PayDay promotes a new lifestyle in usage on the network.

The promotion just requires customers to conduct their normal activity on the network – texting, calling, browsing, SMS, recharging and the like – and they get cash rewards for it.

The promotion rewards only via cash with the Vodafone Cash platform as the catalyst.

The ultimate winner will be rewarded with a GH¢200,000 cash prize at the end of the three-month duration.

However, customers can win every hour; every day, every week, every month by accumulating points for every activity till the campaign is over.

At the launch at Zongo Junction on Wednesday, 10 customers were instantly awarded cash prizes of up to GH¢20,000 in a surprise dimension to the entire promotion.

The winning customers were extremely elated and touted the move as a first in promotional activities in Ghana.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the venue, Chief Executive, Yolanda Cuba said: “Vodafone PayDay kick starts a host of activities and promotions that we are putting in place throughout the year to reward and show our customers how much we appreciate their loyalty and partnership these past 10 years. PayDay is a new way of life to embrace both our current and soon-to-be customers; leaving noone behind. Today, we are saying that whatever you use our network for – whether it's to talk, text, browse, mobile money, bundles or top-ups – you will be rewarded for it. Switch now to a stress-free network.”