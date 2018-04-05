Avcontech Security Supports Police

Avontech Security, a security company, has distributed security cameras and accessories worth thousands of Ghana cedis to more than five police stations in Accra.

The move, according to Nana Kweku Ofori Atta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Avontech Security, formed part of plans by his outfit to help retool the Ghana Police Service and enhance security at police posts following attacks on some police stations in recent times.

Already, he said his company has donated security cameras and accessories worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to more than five police stations.

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta has also visited seven police stations to donate CCTV cameras and accessories.

They are the Tesano District Police Headquarters, Osu District Police Headquarters, La Police District Headquarters and Nima and the Kwabenya Police Station, which was attacked by some unknown men recently.

When asked why he had undertaken such philanthropic work, Nana Kweku Ofori Atta explained that he feels mandated as a citizen to help the government combat crime and enhance the security situation in the country.

“Nana Akufo-Addo said in his statement during his swearing in as president of the Republic that we should not be spectators but good citizens and on that merit I think I am supposed to help protect the integrity of our country in terms of assisting certain agencies to boost the security of our country.”

“I embarked on this journey even before the president made the statement.

The Tesano, Osu and Nima District police commanders have commended Avcontech Security for donating CCTV cameras to the stations.

Other police and security chiefs such as Inspector General of Police, David Asante Appeatu and CID boss, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah have also lauded the efforts of the young businessman.

Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, Director of Diasporan Relations at the Office of the Presidency, Akwasi Awua Ababio and Deputy Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, have commended the businessman for his good works.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on February 11 announced government's plans to install security cameras at all police stations across all 216 districts in the country.

A Business Desk Report



