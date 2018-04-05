Abrefa-Gyan Wins NPP-USA Polls

Dr. TINA Abrefa-Gyan's tireless efforts, over the years, which facilitated the growth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United States of America (USA), have been recognized and duly rewarded.

The hard working lady, described by party members as a visionary, strategist and a team player, has been overwhelmingly elected by party delegates as the NPP-USA First Vice Chairperson during the recent polls.

Dr. Abrefa-Gyan's victory did not surprise the party members, especially those in the US and back home in Ghana, as her long and invaluable contributions for the party's growth is obvious.

The NPP-USA elections were witnessed by top NPP members who travelled from Ghana, including the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia and Sammi Awuku, the NPP National Youth Organizer, among others.

Other party stalwarts such as Gabby Otchere Darko, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Mrs. Hawa Koomson, Charles Owiredu and Frank Asiedu Bekoe, just to mention a few, were also present to witness the event.

The elections were conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner to the satisfaction of the various contestants. In the end, the winners and losers were seen jubilating together, which is a good sign for the NPP.

On behalf of the winners, Dr. Abrefa-Gyan, stressed that there are no winners in the party polls, indicating that NPP is the eventual winner of the NPP-USA elections.

Hammering on unity and peace in the NPP, she said the newly elected executives would welcome the ideas and suggestions of every party member, including those who lost the polls, to help make the NPP stronger.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi