Addressing The Issue Of Climate Change In Ghana, A Shared Responsibility Between Government And Citizens

As a young boy growing up in a rural community Ghana, my little access to news on radio constantly brought my attention to a common phenomenon christened as climate change that was occasionally discussed. I was always wandering why journalists persistently talked about this issue and how relevant it was to my rural folks and my country Ghana. Perhaps I was too young to fully understand these warnings in relation to climate change in my country, but now, I have grown to appreciate that, the phenomenon constantly discussed in my childhood, is now a constant menace to humanity and the entire earth.

It is clearly an undeniable fact that, climate change is a reality now, and we are experiencing its effects as a country. Perennial changes in rainfall patterns, continuous rise of the sea level and its resulting impact on the coastline, as well as constant fluctuation of the main water bodies used in the generation of hydroelectric power are some of the recognized effects of climate change in Ghana and Africa at large. These effects, have subsequently resulted in a more severe impact on the agriculture sector, resulting in food insecurity and destruction of livelihoods of several rural communities and more specifically those at the northern part of Ghana who solely depends on rainfall in relation to their farming activities.

Interestingly, there is a more complicated relationship between climate change and energy in Ghana. In as much as climate change is affecting energy production in Ghana by virtue of the constant reduction of water bodies responsible for the generation of hydroelectric power, the constant emission of carbon dioxide by thermal powered plants has been credited as a major contributing factor to climate change. As at the year 2000, Ghana’s energy sector was the largest contributor to carbon emission with a rate of 55%. These challenging circumstances only justifies how worsening the situation might be if the issue of climate change is not addressed in a holistic manner.

Governments over the years have adopted various policies aimed at addressing the effects of climate change in the country. Surprisingly, little efforts have been made in terms of improving the country’s access to clean renewable energy. After several decades of independence, our major source of energy is solely through hydroelectric power generation. It has well been proven that generating electricity through hydro means could have daunting effects on climate.

Notwithstanding the limited policy interventions by government to address the effects of the energy sector on climate change, energy consumption among Ghanaians have also been identified as a major contributing factor to the issue of climate change. Aside the constant use of electricity for lighting and petroleum, biomass is seen as the major source of residential energy consumption. Over 70% of Ghanaians use biomass and more specifically charcoal and firewood as a major source of energy for cooking. Majority of the wood fuel are obtained directly from natural forests, resulting in a constant depletion of the forest cover and its reduced efforts on the absorbance of carbon emissions. The continuous adoption of wood fuel without a resulting reforestation mechanism could have daunting implications on our quest to address the issue of climate change.

In as much as climate change remains a global issue, an assessment of the actions and in-actions of both the Ghanaian government and citizens has revealed a common phenomenon of limited efforts by both parties in addressing the issue of climate change. If we are interested in improving livelihoods and addressing climate change effectively, government is required to implement clean and renewable energy policies and as well provide strong institutional and legal mechanisms to facilitate the execution of relevant policies to address the issue of climate change. Citizens and all residents in the country are also required to abstain from practices that constantly contributes to carbon emissions and those that renders our forest cover incapable of neutralizing greenhouse emissions.

The climate change we were once notified on, is now a reality and is affecting all dimensions of our lives. The earlier we accept that as a country and work towards addressing it, the better for us. Let’s change our attitudes, implement and support relevant policy interventions, and in our own way, we can definitely deal with the issue of climate change at our level as a country. May God bless our homeland Ghana.

By Bioh Daniel

Research and Planning Assistant.

Youth Employment Agency, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

Email: [email protected] Tel: +233240124031