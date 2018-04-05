Orphanages Appeal For Increment In Feeding Grant

Managers of orphanages across the country and other beneficiaries of Capitation Grant want the government to increase subvention per head from GHS4.80 to GHS6.

They say the increase will relieve their institutions of mounting debt brought about by the high cost of running the facilities.

Headmistress of Garden City Special School, Dr Roslseline Frimpomaa Agyapong, says the current subvention cannot sustain her institution.

Dr Frimpomaa Agyapong indicates that it is increasingly becoming impossible to provide three square meals daily for her children.

"We are pleading that if the government can increase the subventions, they should do it. Looking at the market today...if it's around GHS6 for a child for three square meal we will appreciate.

“We are also praying that the goods and services grants be paid because that is also used to maintain the school,” she said.

She made the comments at a reception to mark Easter festivities at SOS Children’s Village at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

The headmistress explains her school is yet to receive the goods and services grant since 2014.

Meanwhile, wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, has admonished orphanages to find innovative ways of raising funds for their upkeep.

She says continued reliance on dwindling donor funds will hardly address their challenges.

Lady Julia suggests farming as one of the options to address the food needs of homes.

"Times are hard and things are getting dry so let's find more innovative ways of raising money for our charities and orphanages so that we can take better care of our children and our staff.

“This is something I hope I can take up and support, not this annual raising of funds but finding sustainable means of managing our orphanages," she said.