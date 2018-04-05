Sankore bloody attacks: violence, NPP's hallmark - Joshua Akamba

The Outspoken Deputy National Organizer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba has said that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is noted for violence.

He made this comment in a reaction to the unfortunate attacks on the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Hon. Eric Opoku and several other residents of Sankore, suspected to be members of the Opposition NDC.

A number of young men believed to be members of the ruling NPP besieged the residence of the Member of Parliament, Hon Eric Opoku, vandalized his vehicles and threatened to kill him.

They further besieged the residence of other citizens and attacked them with cutlasses amidst gun shots.

The Kukoum District Police Commander, DSP Robert Akwasi Boakye has however assured the General public that, his outfit has picked up leads that will aid in the arrest of the suspects.

But speaking on Peace FM's Political talk show dubbed "The Platform" with Nana Yaw Kesse, the Deputy National Organizer of the NDC emphatically stated that violence has been a hallmark of the NPP and as such, he is not surprised that members of the NPP visited such mayhem on the NDC MP.

Joshua Hamidu Akamba chronicled several events under the NPP which suggests that the party supports violent actions.

He mentioned the activities of NPP's vigilante groups such as the attack of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, the attacks on the courts by the Delta Force, attacks on several state installations by these same Delta Forces, the attacks on ASP Nanka Bruce at the Flagstaff House by the Invincible Forces of the NPP and several unfortunate incidents that the NPP took no pain, condemning.

Source: Daniel Kaku