MP for Prestea Huni-Valley donates items to widows and disabled on Easter Monday

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi on Monday, April 2 at Huni-Valley in the Western Region donated valuable items to widows and disabled in her Constituency.

In a colourful event at her home town in Huni-Valley, over 320 widows from the her Constituency were picked for such donation.

The MP had dinner with them and gave each of the widows half piece of cloth from GTP, including free health screening, being assisted by nurses from Aboso Clinic.

The widows were mostly from five electoral areas in the Huni-Valley, Aboso, Wassa Nkran, Pieso, Huni-Shaft, Nzemafokrom and its environs.

The MP, who is also Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources later met the Disabled Association in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal and donated them 10 wheel chairs as part of her support to seeing the welfare of all her Constituents.

Earlier on, the MP visited Easter Conventions by Churches in her Constituencies and delivered her Easter messages to the congregations and her people. The Church of Pentecost and other Churches all welcomed the MP warmly.

Twomen who received the donation thanked Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi profusely for the donation and prayed for her to succeed in her endeavours as a legislator.

The top personalities who accompanied the MP includes Hon. Mozart K. Owuh, the MCE for the area, Chairman Abiam Kutu Danso of the rulling New Patriotic Party, Chairman Anokye, Chairman Kwesi Arthur, Maa Azumi, Big Ofoe, Alhaji Amuda, Samuel Blay, Yaw Owusu who are all Constituency Executives of the NPP in Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency.