Sammy Awuku has lost touch with NPP grassroots - NPP man

A former TESCON President of Tamale UDS Alumni, Nurudeen Alhassan has stated that the NPP's National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku has lost touch with the grassroots and doesn't deserve to be voted for as the party's National Organiser.

Sammy Awuku who is aspiring to be the party's National Organiser in the upcoming national election this year, has outlined some achievements has chalked as the party's National Organiser hence deserves to lead the party's organisational machinery from this year till 2022.

But in a statement signed by the former President of Tamale UDS Alumni in the party disagreed with the National Organiser hopeful hence called on the delegates to vote based on issues not rhetorics.

"First and foremost we expected him to outline his achievements as the current youth organiser as far as jobs and the NPP youth are concerned since its on records that 85% of the youth who brought power to the party are unemployed", he indicated.

He therefore also alleged that Sammy Awuku has secured juicy contract from the party for his wife.

"I am very much aware of the juicy contract Sammy Awuku secured for his wife as the cleaning company at the Jubilee House at the expense of the hard-working various women's organisers of our party", he alleged.

The NPP is preparing to conduct its National Executive Elections in June this year and has already conducted at least 98% of its Constituency Executive Elections.

SAMMY AWUKU HAS LOST TOUCH WITH THE GRASSROOTS

I read the so called four points agenda outlined by Sammy Awuku, National Organiser hopeful and the current Youth Organiser of the NPP with utmost dismay and its a clear indication that he has lost touch with the grassroots.

First and foremost we expected him to outline his achievements as the current youth organiser as far as jobs and the NPP youth are concerned since its on records that 85% of the youth who brought power to the party are unemployed.

I will tackle the first point of his campaign agenda; RESOURCING AND MOTIVATING PARTY STRUCTURES AT ALL LEVELS. This is a clear indication that he doesnt even know what to do as a national organiser when the party is in power. This is a good point for parties in opposition not for party in power.

As at now Sammy Awuku's policies as an aspiring national organiser of the NPP should be streamlined in tandem with the President's vision in order to make the President's visions and achievements popular.

As the current national youth organiser what has he done almost two years down the line, to make sure that the needs of the youth are prioritized? Even lobbying for jobs as the board chairman of YEA has become a problem for him. What happened to the Graduate Internship module of the YEA under your watch?

Secondly what capacity is he going to build whiles there is nothing to be done with this capacity he has built? We build capacities as at where and when there are jobs and the knowledge of the human resources available are limited.

I have realised that he just conjured this point without even knowing what it meant for party in power.

I would like to educate Sammy Awuku on the fact that embarking on massive recruitment drive doesnt have any tendency of retaining the party in power.

Barely some few years ago the NDC embarked on a massive recruitment drive and what did we see? The NDC tasted the worst defeat in the history of our democratic dispensation and I expected a self acclaimed all knowing politician like Sammy Awuku to know better.

I would humbly urge all delegates that matter in the upcoming delegates congress to vote based on issues and not mere rhetorics.

Let me remind delegates that the monies gotten by the likes of Sammy Awuku and co as a result of grabbing all juicy contracts in our party are our own monies and delegates should take them whenever they bring them.

As I am writing this press release, I am very much aware of the juicy contract Sammy Awuku secured for his wife as the cleaning company at the Jubilee House at the expense of the hard-working various women's organisers of our party.

In conclusion, I believed strongly that Sammy Awuku thought he would be going unopposed and I believe that is why he brought up these lazy four point agenda for his campaign but thanks to one T K in Kumasi that I learnt he would be contesting him.

Thank you!

...Signed...

Nurudeen Alhassan (TAMALE CENTRAL AND A FORMER PRESIDENT UDS TESCON ALUMNI)

Source: Daniel Kaku