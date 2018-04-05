Accra Great Olympics Has New Management Committee

The Board of Directors of Accra Great Olympics, has formed a new management committee effective, Tuesday 3rd April, 2018.

The new committee, has been tasked to oversee the successful restructuring of the club and to return the club to the premiership.

Mr Olloboi Commodre has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Ato Coleman as the deputy in charge of Strategy and Business Development.

This was contained in a press release signed by H.E Maj. (Rtd) Nii Amarkai Amarteifio, Esq. - Board Chairman and Mr. Fadi Fattal - Vice Chairman of the club.

It said, Mr Samuel Wellington, would be the Head of Finance, with Mr Ebenezer B. Alavanyo also as Secretary and Reuben Laryea as Welfare Officer.

Mr Saint Emmanuel Osei has been appointed as Public Relations Officer while Nana Aba Anamuah as the Head of Marketing, Sponsorship and Branding.