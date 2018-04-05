Scottish Trade Mission Expected In Ghana

A trade delegation from the oil and gas industry in Scotland would visit Ghana from April 9 -11 to gain a thorough understanding of local market conditions while investigating local investment opportunities.

A statement issued by the British High Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said Scottish companies would also seek to partner local Ghanaian oil and gas companies interested in bringing new technologies and skills to Ghana.

Cameron Douglas, Scottish International Trade Advisor for Sub-Saharan Africa at Scottish Development International Scotland (SDI), United Kingdom is leading the delegation.

According to the statement, the delegation considered Ghana as the gateway to the West African oil and gas sector due to its relative stability and ease of doing business, Ghana presents a great opportunity for Scottish companies looking to explore the region.

It also considered the recent successful resolution in the maritime border issue with Ivory Coast, which had increased the already strong interest in Ghanaian opportunities available to suitable Scottish companies.

The statement said Scotland had a strong history of bringing successful trade delegations to Ghana, with 14 companies visiting in June 2017.

Interest from the Scottish supply chain has continually grown, 'this shows the growing importance being placed on Ghana by Scottish companies, but crucially this interest is mutual, with Ghanaian businesses keen to learn more about the capabilities of the Scottish supply chain and offer the possibility of beneficial local partnerships.

'In the last six or so months, there has been three Ghanaian oil and gas delegations to Scotland, with the most recent group visiting around Subsea Expo, Aberdeen in February.

'The group of around 25 delegates connected with a wide range of oil and gas supply chain companies, while attempting to forge partnerships with Scottish companies and import new technologies and skills, together with ways to reduce costs by optimising outputs.

'The visit organised and led by the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) was so successful that another much larger UKGCC trade mission to Aberdeen is being planned for June later this year.

'2018 is expected to be a big year for Ghana, with clear opportunities to improve and grow not only Ghana's young oil and gas industry, but also the lives of citizens through bringing opportunities to train and work in this vibrant, international industry.

'It is our hope to support these ambitions and deliver success for both Ghana and Scotland as a result.

'Though some Scotland-based companies are already operating in Ghana, there is scope for more to be active here through developing partnerships and transferring some of the technologies, educational capabilities and skills that have been built up over the 50 years of operating in the North Sea,' the statement said.

It said Scotland was a true Global Hub for oil and gas and associated education and training and said the oil and gas cluster made a huge contribution to the Scottish economy and Scotland had grown many creative and innovative companies already operating in over 100 countries worldwide.

