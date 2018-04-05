Kwahu: Residents Of Obo Benefit From MTN Free Health Screening

Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), in collaboration with Ark Lifestyle Foundation, has organised a free health screening and treatment for the people of Obo Kwahu and surrounding communities.

The exercise formed part of MTN's efforts to bring quality health care to the door-steps of the people.

The beneficiaries were screened for various diseases including malaria, hypertension, prostate and other chronic diseases and were provided free medication.

Those whose ailments were found to be serious were referred to the hospital for further checks and treatment.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr David Gyimah Boadi, the Commercial Senior Manager for MTN South East Business District, said it was the company's wish to improve healthcare in deprived communities and help improve the living standards of the people.

'MTN looks at business from a wider view and does not focus on our core areas only because MTN has a philosophy that without our customers, we do not have any business.

'We will, therefore, do anything to help our customers to live a good life in order to support us,' he said.

Madam Esthelyn Osei-Bonsu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ark Lifestyle Foundation, hinted of plans by her outfit to continuously invest in the health of the aged.

She said the Foundation believed that the aged needed much attention to live longer to contribute to building the nation.

She appealed to other benevolent organisations, especially churches, to emulate the gesture by MTN and said the provision of quality healthcare was a shared responsibility.

The elderly, who were at the programme, were served food, drinks and MTN souvenirs.