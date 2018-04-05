Soldier Charged For Assault

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a military man a GH¢5,000.00 bail with two sureties for allegedly assaulting a businessman.

One of the sureties should be a public servant.

Staff Sergeant Faisal Hudu denied the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, assault and causing harm.

He is standing trial together with one Abdul Majeed Issah, a driver, who has also been charged with stealing and conspiracy to commit crime and assault.

Issah also denied the charges and he is also on bail in sum of GH¢5,000.00 with similar conditions.

They will reappear in court on April 25.

Police Chief Inspector Amidu B. Musah told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that Issah resides at Okpoi-Gonno, Teshie and a neighbour to Alhaji Adams Kassim Keita, the complainant whilst Hudu is stationed at Recce Regiment Burma Camp, all in Accra.

On December 5, 2017, Issah engaged the services of a mason Ali Amadu Arabi to do some work for him.

He later asked the mason to collect and send to his land some 30 pieces of blocks worth GH¢300.00 belonging to Keita.

Keita confronted the mason for stealing his blocks who referred him to Issah as the one who asked him to build with the said blocks.

A formal complaint was then lodged with the GREDA Estate Police, which led to Issa's arrest on December 7.

He was granted police enquiry bail, only for the two to engage in a fight the next day.

On December 9, Issah engaged Staff Sergeant Hudu to assault Keita who obliged and intentionally and unlawfully caused harm to Keita.

During this assault Keita's clothes and under pants became torn.

The prosecution said Keita made another complaint to the police and after investigations, the two accused were arraigned.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa, GNA