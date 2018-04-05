Queen Mother Of Obomeng Commissions Health Centre

Nana Dawa Asiedua II, the Queen mother of Obomeng has commissioned a health centre at Obomeng in the Kwahu South District as part of activities to mark her 30th anniversary celebration of enstoolment.

The gesture was to help promote quality health delivery for the people of Obomeng and its surroundings communities.

In a short ceremony to commission the project, Nana Asiedua said the wellbeing of the people of Obomeng remained a major concern to her and the traditional authorities and pledges to liaise with other corporate bodies to furnish the facility to meet the needs of patients who would visit the facility.

She said the traditional authorities of the community have put in place measures to ensure the provision of a police station and a post office for the people in the community to help bring development to the area.

Nana Asiedua commended the volunteering services of some community members, calling on others to emulate the gesture.

She entreated the people to treasure the facility and maintain it to continue to serve them for a long time.

Nana Effah Opinamang III, the Chief of Obomeng, said he would do everything in his power to ensure that the health centre was upgraded to a polyclinic within the next few years.

He urged the people to continue to maintain good personal hygiene and cleanliness to avert disease outbreaks in the area.

Nana Opinamang advised the people to visit the facility regularly to check their health status.

Dr Kwaku Owusu, the Kwahu South District Health Director, commended the queen mother for upgrading the CHPS compound into a health centre, saying it would go a long way to help promote quality health care delivery.