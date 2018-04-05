Retool The Veterinary Services To Boost Livestock Production

Mr Akwasi Amankwaah, Chairman, Community Three Livestock Farmers Association, has appealed to government to retool the Ghana Veterinary Services Department to boost livestock production.

'We have a very dedicated veterinary service corps but they are few and far in between. They have a lot of logistical, manpower and even remuneration challenges. I believe that if we give them the needed tools and all other useful things, our livestock production will see a massive improvement,' he said.

Mr Amankwaah was delivering a welcoming address at a durbar organized by the Association to climax a week-long celebration of its first anniversary in Tema.

Activities lined up for the celebrations included a health screening exercise which saw the de-worming of over three hundred children who live on the social fringes of Tema Community Three.

He appealed to the banking industry to give flexible and low interest loans to farmers who are struggling to feed the nation and also to cut the country's reliance on food and meat imports.

'I will also advise our young men and women to venture into agriculture since it is the only vocation which can sustain the national purse and our personal pockets, environment and change the sad commentary others run about us as a hungry and desperate people. Please remember, the devil finds work for idle hands,' he said.

Mr Amankwaah disclosed that as part of the association's strategic plan, it would this year construct its headquarters, slaughter hub and provide electricity to light up the farms and adjourning areas.

Mr George Batse, an official of Ministry of Food and Agriculture, said the planting for food and jobs initiative by government was very laudable hence those who wanted to make money and become food providers should join,

He said it was non-political and that the only entry qualification was to be Ghanaian, willing and able to do farming.