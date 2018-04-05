Tema WASSCE Records 2,404 Candidates

Tema, April 4, GNA - Two thousand, four hundred and four final year students of public and private Senior High Schools in the Tema Metropolis, are writing this year's West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

The candidates comprising of 1,167 boys and 1,237 girls, will write at six designated centres, the Ghana News Agency has gathered.

The exams started on Tuesday with physics practical and history while the English language paper would be written on Wednesday.

Mrs Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah, Tema Metropolitan Education Director, advised candidates to study hard and revise what they have been taught in class.

Mrs Nsiah-Asamoah also cautioned them against examination malpractice as that could lead to the cancellation of their papers.