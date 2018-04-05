Armed Robber Jailed 15 Years

There was wailing and crying when an Accra Circuit Court sentenced one Fuseni Miniru to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbery.

The 33-year old, whose families and friends were in court sat on the floor of the corridors of the court area crying their hearts out with the pronouncement of the sentence by the presiding judge, Aboagye Tandoh.

Miniru conviction was after trial.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo told the court that the complainant was Charles Gbagba, while the convict was a tiler and lives at Nima.

He said on June 14, 2017, Charles was returning home from town with his Toyota Corolla, however, unknown to him, armed men had laid ambush in his back yard.

He said Charles after parking his car and was about to enter his room when the convict and four others now at large attacked him with locally manufactured pistols and stole his HP Laptop, the car and mobile phone.

The prosecution said the convict and his accomplices not satisfied marched the complainant into another room, where they robbed his sister and his father also of their mobile phones, 32 inch flat screen television set, SSB, Zenith Bank, GCB ATM cards, voters ID card and cash GH¢33.00.

Chief Inspector Dosoo said on August 31, the same year, investigation led the Police to arrest the convict and a search conducted on him revealed one Samsung Grand Prime plus mobile phone, which was part of the properties robbed from the complainant.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA