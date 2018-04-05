Go For Regular Check-Ups - Ghanaians Urged

Ghanaians have been urged to cultivate the habit of regular medical check-ups to know their health status.

This will help them identify any strange condition and seek early treatment to avoid sudden deaths which were becoming common in the Ghanaian society.

Mr Kasavubu Savuw, Executive Director of Common Action for Rural Development (CARD), made the call at a free medical screening and health education exercise organised by CARD in collaboration with the German International Cooperation (GTZ) for the people of Ayeduase and Ayigya in the Kumasi metropolis.

About 600 residents from the two communities were screened for malaria parasites, hypertension, hepatitis 'B', tuberculosis, HIV and AIDS as well as eye problems.

The exercise was supported by the Network for Health and Relief Foundation (NHRF), Aid to the Vulnerable Foundation as well as the Centre for Diabetic Control.

Mr Savuw said, it was time Ghanaians became conscious of their health conditions at all times to prevent unforeseen tragedies.

This, according to him was the surest to way to get healthy people to make meaningful contributions to national development.

Dr. Gladys Boampong, leader of the medical team, was worried about the number of people who were recorded of having various eye conditions such as cataract, glaucoma, refractive errors, pterygium as well as the number of high blood sugar and high blood pressure cases among the people in the area.

Nana Opoku Agyeman Bawua lll chief of Ayeduase commended the organisers for coming to the aid of the communities and urged the people to keep their environment clean and lead a healthy lifestyle to prevent diseases.

GNA

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA