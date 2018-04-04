Business Development Minister Awal Calls On Asantehene At Manhyia Palace

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Wednesday hosted the Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Awal, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The purpose of the visit was among other things meant to brief the Asantehene on various initiatives being undertaken by his Excellency Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo through his ministry to boost the growth of businesses and to further create jobs.

Hon. Ibrahim Awal also used the opportunity to introduce what the business development ministry has been involved in and how the people of Ashanti and Ghana in general stand to benefit immensely from economic empowerment projects.

The minister was accompanied by the Ashanti regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Lawyer John Kumah.

In a remark, the Asantehene Otumfuo commended government for the job creation policy and expressed optimism that the project would be a major job creation link to support and empower young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to secure jobs for themselves.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II thanked the minister and his team for the visit.

"I would like to further caution that all beneficiaries must be given the necessary technical training and support such that resources are not wasted. Let's ensure that the monies are not wasted as it happened during previous regimes where similar government initiatives were not sustained because beneficiaries wasted funds and refused to pay back," Otumfuo reiterated.