British High Commission Holds Spectacular Commonwealth Lunch

The British High Commission in Ghana, together with the Royal Commonwealth Society, have hosted the first Commonwealth Big Lunch in Accra.

The Big Lunch is an annual food sharing event, that aims to create strong bonds and happy communities within the Commonwealth.

In Ghana, the mammoth event was attended by over 300 hundred people. This included a cross-section of high profile dignitaries such as former Defence Minister and current Minister for National Security, Kan –Dapaah; Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, and Chief Director for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ambassador Yankey.

Other high-ranking dignitaries included Eugene Owusu, former Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Commonwealth High Commissioners and Representatives of various Commonwealth groups.

The impressive event was also graced by school children from both the public and private sector, civil society and advocacy groups, young professionals, Commonwealth and Chevening Scholars.

The final icing on the cake, was the attendance of several Ghanaian celebrities such as the multiple award-winning singers Becca and Stonebwoy, together with kiDi and King Promise, to name but a few.

Speaking at the event, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Iain Walker, reiterated the need to recognise, appreciate and utilise the Commonwealth advantage, which is the strong bond and values that exist between the UK, Ghana and the rest of the Commonwealth.

On his part, Mr. John Apea, the Commonwealth Representative for the Africa Region, stated that the objective of the Commonwealth Big Lunch is to bring different people and stakeholders together, in order to show that we share “a great wealth in Common”.

The Commonwealth Big Lunches are an idea from the Eden Project in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

The paramount objective for the Commonwealth Big Lunch is to connect people in order to explore a better future.

The Big Lunch will be hosted across cities in all Commonwealth countries as part of the official celebrations leading up to the 2018 London summit, which will host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 16- 20 April.