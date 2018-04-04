Asantehene Otumfuo Lauds John Kumah And Job Creation Project NEIP

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has lauded the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) led by its Chief Executive Officer Lawyer John Kumah.

According to Otumfuo, the project would be a major job creation link to support and empower young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to secure jobs for themselves.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu further cautioned that all beneficiaries must be given the necessary technical training and support such that resources are not wasted.

Asantehene Otumfuo made these remarks when the Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Awal and Lawyer John Kumah paid a working visit to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Wednesday.

They were in the company of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah.

"Put in place monitoring to ensure that the monies are not wasted as it happened during previous regimes where similar government initiatives were not sustained because beneficiaries wasted funds and refused to pay back," Otumfuo reiterated.

The minister on his part, briefed Otumfuo on the various initiatives that his Excellency Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been pushing through the business development ministry and how the people of Ashanti and Ghana in general stand to benefit immensely.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II thanked the minister and his team for the visit.

