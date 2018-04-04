Ghanaians Urged To Register For Tax Identification Number

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), is urging Ghanaians to visit any of it offices across the country and register for their Tax Identification Number (TIN), to enable them transact businesses and obtain payments for jobs/contracts done for government.

The authority says, individuals without the TIN, effective April 3, 2018 will not be eligible to conduct business with Ministries, Department and Agencies, conduct business with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies a(MMDAs), file a case in courts, open a bank account, acquire passport and register a company at the Registrar-General Department.

The TIN is an eleven (11) digit unique number given to individuals and enable the GRA credit them whenever they pay their taxes.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, Commissioner-General of GRA Emmanuel Kofi-Nti said the Revenue Tax Administration Act (RAA), 2016 (ACT 915) gives legal backing to the TIN.

According to him the RAA mandates the Commissioner-General to set up a Taxpayer Identification Numbering System for the purpose of identification of taxpayers and promoting tax compliance.

“Effectively, it is to broaden the tax net and to capture all potential taxpayers and afford the revenue administration the ability to monitor all transactions entered into by taxpayers” he started.

Mr Kofi-Nti added that, “in accordance with the RAA, a person shall show the TIN in any claim, declaration, notice, return, statement or other document used for the purpose of the tax law”, he added.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Controller and Accountant General's Department, The Registrar General's Department, Lands Commission and The Courts are among institutions the TIN applies under the RAA.

Other institutions include Ministries, Department and Agencies, The Registrar of Co-operatives, The Immigration Service, DVLA, MMDAs, The Passport Office, Banks, Insurance Companies and other Financial Institutions etc.

The authority has so far issued One Million and Ninety Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty Eight TIN (1,090,338).

Registration for TIN is still ongoing at GRA offices nationwide at no cost to prospective applicants.