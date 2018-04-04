To Go Or Not To Go: Asare Bediako Under Pressure

One of the two contenders for the Ashanti regional chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party Mr. Robert Asare Bediako has developed insomnia over an impromptu decision he has had to make concerning his ambition.

Sources close to Mr. Asare Bediako allege that he was hauled to Obomeng in the Eastern region to meet ‘a key figure’ from the presidency on Saturday who ordered him to back down on his chairmanship dream and let Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi go unopposed in the elections.

In as much as Mr. Asare Bediako who has been the chairman for the Asokwa constituency for 24 years respects the order from the presidency the source said, ‘backing down at this last minute’ has been a traumatizing decision for him to take.

Surprisingly, even though the order was communicated to him alone at Kwahu Obomeng, by the time he reached Accra, news was all over that ‘Asare Bediako was going to step down’, making his followers furious.

This network can confirm that majority of Members of Parliament in the Ashanti region have not been pleased with the supposed directive from the presidency and have urged him to fight the battle until full hog.

“Since last Saturday he has not been able to sleep because the calls coming from the MPs and constituency executives have been disheartening, they say that if he steps down, he has disappointed them because they know that he will surely win”.

Grapevine sources told this reporter that there have been two surveys by the Bureau of National Investigation on the chairmanship race in the region and both reports point Mr. Asare Bediako to be in the lead.

That, according to him, has made it difficult for Mr. Asare Bediako and his followers to exit the race when he was just about beginning the second round of his campaign tour.

The source who pleaded anonymity also recounted how Mr. Asare-Bediako received a call just when he was about to go for the vetting last week and asked by the ‘caller’ to rescind his decision but he refused and went for the vetting, sailing through successfully.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Wontumi camp has been laughing at the supposed order daring him to name names.

The Bosomtwi constituency chairman of the NPP Mr. Aikins Addae Poku reacting to it in a telephone conversation denied their camp is behind the appeal to the presidency to ask Mr. Asare-Bediako to step down.

“I see this issue to be propaganda from them because everyone in Ashanti and even outside Ashanti knows that Wontumi has won the elections already so I don’t know what that man is saying,” he bluffed.

According to him, ‘he has seen his loss coming already hence this propaganda but it won’t wash. I say with all certainty that he will not get more than 10 percent’.