On Ghana Diaspora TALK! TALK! TALK!

Some younger friends are excited about Ghana as we all are. It time passes by every year and some of us are getting old! A friend sent this to me all excited for me to sign up and I ask myself some questions!! Are we real as a nation?

It reminds me of a search on the Website of the CSIR /CRI- Crop Research Institute where I could not find any new research or development work in introducing even a handful of the more than 140 cash crops of fruits, vegetable and Agricultural products we produced in California where I live.

Here's my response to share with readers on other forums and media.

I have scanned through the Website

ghanaiandiaspora.com , and read some things about conferences and Awards and speeches and donations by Diaspora medical and other professional groups in Germany, North America. They are all nice,, but I still don't see the MISSION STATEMENT, GOALS AND OBJECTIVES! And

That means it is still an idea being discussed with no set Objectives and yardstick of performance accomplishments.

There were even speeches and activities in 2014! So what do we as a nation and a people want from the Ghana Diaspora? Do we see them as Human Resources to be deployed in the equation of development or we expect the students we sent overseas to acquire knowledge to be accomplished, and rich, and all of a sudden move their base to Ghana?

Those in power in Government leadership and even our Universities and civil service created the mental barrier of envy and jealousy! And until there is a real Love and welcome, with Goals set like I saw done by nations like Taiwan and Singapore to attract qualified personnel in the 1980s, this Ghana /African utterances is nothing short of TALK and mere talk! It is like what one SC Justice called "Useless utterances of Politicians"!

I have things to do else I would spell out a few things. You have men like these Honorees, some of them reputed to be Billionaires and millionaires aware that Ghana

- does not have Libraries for children to read?

- does not have Wi-Fi for Internet within the reach of most people?

- does not have underground sewage system but the same old OPEN GUTTERS known to choke and stagnant water breed mosquitoes that cause malaria with deaths estimated at over 100,000 per year!

- does not, in over 12 years since ROPAA was passed, make it possible or feasible for Ghanaians overseas to vote in Ghana elections!

- does not make it possible for ideas of value to be presented to government. Example: Ghana Leadership Union proposal for a meeting with the Speaker on CLEAN-GHANA was never even acknowledged in 2 years now!

-- in addition a Proposal by GLU to the Ghana Revenue Authority to ask questions and help them in the right strategies and methods for Revenue Mobilization was never acknowledged!

So please help me find what the CORE MISSION of this DIASPORA UTTERANCES is all about!!

I don't expect them to donate money but what influence did they make on the people with power? None! Absolutely none! Sam Jonah lives in Ghana, doesn't he? How many of some modern ideas has government solicited from him to implement for the nation except perhaps campaign contributions!

It is all TALK!! Talk! TALK!! And perhaps a way for some more Government officials to be presented with Vehicles and allowances!

Thank you!

Dr. K. Danso Apr.4, 2018

