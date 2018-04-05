Techiman North gets pepper processing factory under 1D1F

A 2.2 million dollar pepper processing factory will soon take-off at Tuobodom, capital of the Techiman North District of the Brong Ahafo Region under the NPP government’s One-District, One-Factory policy.

The Techiman North District Assembly has already allocated about ten acres of land for the siting of the factory which will be managed and run by NAFAAKA Enterprise, a wholly-owned Ghanaian business.

Speaking to modernghana.com, the President and Chief Executive Officer of NAFAAKA Enterprise, Eric Kwaku Fakah Boahen, said the factory, when completed, would process raw pepper into powder, paste and other value-added forms mainly for export.

“All the necessary paper and ground works have been completed and we are only waiting for the release of funds by the GCB bank which has agreed to support us. Our information is that the bank’s Board of Directors would be meeting in about a week’s time to give the final approval of our request after which the money would be released to us”, he said.

In addition to creating a ready market for pepper growers in and around Techiman, the CEO said about 1,200 acres of land would be secured by the company and used only for the cultivation of pepper to ensure an all-year-round availability of raw materials for the factory.

The CEO, who is also a Chartered Accountant, said the factory would, at its initial stages, provide direct jobs to over one hundred people while indirect jobs that would be created in the value-chain would be more than one thousand.

Mr. Boahen said the factory “would engage people with varied professional and academic backgrounds to occupy various positions at the factory. For instance, we will hire the services of technicians, supervisors, accounts clerks, administrators, drivers and a host of others.”

“We are also going to engage people as farm managers and labourers to work on the company’s 1,200-acre farm which will solely be used for the cultivation of pepper”

The One-District, One Factory policy by the Akufo-Addo led government is a major component of the NPP’s industrial transformation agenda which seeks, among others, to add value to raw materials that abound in the country while creating millions of jobs and for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

It also seeks to create wealth for people along the various stages of the agricultural value-chain and ultimately contribute toward making Ghana an industrial hub in the West African sub-region.

([email protected])