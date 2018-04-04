Bawumia Admits Ghana Beyond Aid Won’t Be That Easy

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said government is aware the Ghana beyond aid agenda is a difficult one, but they are resolute in achieving it.

He is therefore calling on Ghanaians not to trivialize or politicize the agenda since it is the only way the Ghanaian economy can gain the respect and recognition it deserves among the comity of nations.

President Akufo-Addo is championing the Ghana beyond aid agenda in the aim of making Ghana a self-reliant nation. The government believes enough resources are available in the country to push home the agenda.

The objective of the campaign is to reduce dependency on foreign aids and support.

Speaking at an event organized by the finance ministry in Accra Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia said the President and his appointees are clear in their minds on the direction they are taking the Ghanaian economy.

“Ghana beyond aid should not be seen as the many passing political platitude or rhetoric in the past. The President and the government are clear in our thinking about where we want to take this country even as we continue to translate the vision into policies and strategies and continue to fine-tune elements.

“We are under no illusion that the path to Ghana beyond aid will be simple, straight forward and quick. But we are also convinced that it is a journey which we cannot afford not to begin now. A greater illusion is for us to think that we can continue to build schools to educate our children, provide adequate health services for a healthy Ghana, provide safe and adequate water, provide sanitation services, provide law and order on the inexhaustible charity of donor projects,” he stressed.

Among other things, the government has initiated policies such as the Free senior High School education, compulsory taxpayer Identification numbers, housing address system and paperless port to support their agenda.