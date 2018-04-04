MTN Heroes Of Change 2018: Amazing Story Of How Shea Butter Is Changing Lives

This is the captivating story of Ayisha Fuseini, a 32-year-old young business woman who hails from Surogu in the Northern Region. She owns Asheba Enterpise which currently processes shea butter.

This wonderful young entrepreneur based in Tamale is a nominee of MTN heroes of change season IV. Her center currently supports over 600 women from 10 different communities.

Most importantly, she has managed to give several women jobs out of this bold entrepreneurship initiative. This puts her in a very strategic position making her one of the favourites of this year's MTN Heroes of Change competition.

Growing up in a community where Shea Butter was the business for the majority of women, with support of her mother she also got involved in the business.

According to Ayisha, women were not respected in the community because to even buy hair cream, the men were the ones they turned to. She therefore took up the challenge to empower women in the community and help eradicate the poverty tag on them.

With an initial financial support from Campaign For Female Education under the Enovation Bursary Project (IBP), Engine Ghana, Youth Enterprise Support, she constructed the processing center to help reduce the man power being put into the making of the butter and also save time.

MTN Heroes of Change was first launched in July 2013 with the aim of identifying and recognizing selfless people who continue to sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives. There have been three ultimate winners since the project was initiated.

MTN Heroes of Change has won several awards. The project was adjudged 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and was also awarded CSR Program of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.