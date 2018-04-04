KWASTECH Final Year Students Write 2018 WASSCE After MP's Intervention

For the timely intervention of the Member of Parliament for the Agona East Constituency Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr yesterday, parents of many final year students of Kwanyarko Secondary Technical School would have had a tough time settling the debt of their wards to enable them write their WASSCE papers due to huge sums of monies owed by these students.

The legislator paid a total amount of GHC10,000 to offer disadvantaged students the opportunity to sit for their final exams since "CAMFED" no longer operates due to the introduction of Free SHS last academic year.

Speaking to the beneficiary students, Hon Maame Pokuah advised them to read their books to improve on their past results then to enable every student to excel; she then surprised the students with a promise to serve them lunch everday during their examination period.

The MP also distributed branded scientific calculators and mathematical sets to each of the 696 final year students as well as paying for the school fees of the affected students after listening to the pleas of these innocent children.