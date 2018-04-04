Dealers Of Total Petroleum Rewarded

Total Petroleum Ghana Limited has rewarded its Dealers and Frontline workers at the company’s eleventh Dealer Convention and Awards event in Koforidua.

The programme gathered over two hundred staff from the retail network of Total Petroleum, a locally listed oil marketing company a nd the 2017 AGI Award winner for ‘Overall Best in Quality’.

According to the Managing Director, Mr. Eric Fanchini, the Dealer Convention was a yearly event organized by the company to acknowledge the efforts of the Frontline workers who tirelessly work in collaboration with management to bring the best of services and product experience to customers.

Making reference to the previous year, he said, ‘safety, a paramount value of the company had been upheld; the company was recertified ISO 9001- 2015, the first Oil Marketing Company to have received this certification."

"The company’s continued modernization of its service stations has given a refreshed look to its stations enhancing the global customer experience for the public as they visit the Bonjour shops, food corners, get their cars serviced and fuel up their vehicles .’

The Sales and Marketing Manager, Mr. Abdul-Rahim Siddique added that ‘ with the commitment of Dealers, 2017 had a lot of successful loyalty campaigns for customers; from TOTAL Quartz Lubricant promotions to the countrywide ‘Total Aseda Tour’ with the Company’s brand Ambassador, Stephen Appiah and so forth.’

Among the award category were the Best Dealers of defined Areas, Best Territory Managers and Area Managers, Best Forecourt Attendant and Overall Best Dealer.

Thirty-one Young Dealers were also recognized for making it into the Young Dealer Scheme, a company programme that rewards committed Customer Attendants and Shop Attendants by promoting them to the coveted Dealer’s position, giving them leadership positions and higher benefits. This is part of the Company’s entrepreneurship development programme for the Ghanaian youth.

The convention was also a platform to deliberate on business and chart a course to continue to enhance the work of the retail network to better serve cherished customers.