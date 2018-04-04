Owusu Bempah Warns Mahama; Don’t Contest 2020 Elections If You Want To Live Long

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power International Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah remains resolute that former President John Mahama has exhausted his political career and any future attempt to contest for presidency will not augur well for him

The reverend minister who is a devout enthusiast of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo continues to paint a gloomy picture of the Former President's political drive charging him to concede an end to any career in politics.

According to the controversial preacher who made an usual appearance on Paul Adom Otchere's “Good Evening Ghana”, Mr. Mahama must assume the position of a permanent former head of state who has no intentions of re-contesting any election like Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

“It painful that some people are not being truthful to the former President, He can come back and contest but it won't favour him. It's high time he admits and sees himself as ex-president like Kufuor and Rawlings. Those small prophets are lying to him. If he wants to live long he must not contest otherwise his heart will be broken”

Rev. Owusu Bempah made this statement in response to recent prophecies predicting that former President John Mahama would win the 2020 elections should the NDC present him as their candidate.

Prophet Nigel, founder and leader of the True Fire Prophetic Ministry (TFPWM), who came into the limelight after a video of him predicting a sudden death for Ebony Reigns surfaced after the singer’s death, is one of those who have prophesied electoral victory for ex-President Mahama in 2020.

But Rev. Bempah described the election prophesies as lies urging the former President not to believe the “misguided” direction.

Rev. Bempah was quick to add that, contrary to popular belief among NDC cohorts that he has abhorrence for former President Mahama, he rather loves him.

“I want my father John Mahama to know that I don't hate him. I want to meet him and have a conservation with him. I don't hate him but rather I love him. It’s unfortunate some people are not being truthful to him. He shouldn't follow those small prophets who will mislead him” Rev. Bempah told Paul Adom-Otchere