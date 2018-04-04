Interesting Ways To Know If Your Nigerian Flight Has Been Delayed

Some Nigerian airlines are in the habit of not informing passengers about flight delays until the last minute. They leave them in limbo that they have to decide if the flight has been delayed or not.

This will definitely infuriate them. However, this doesn't have to be you. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, highlights how to know if your Nigerian flight has been delayed.

Boarding hasn't started

You arrive the airport hours before the flight and you settle down waiting to board the plane. However, the time for the scheduled flight has come and gone but boarding has not started. This is an obvious sign that something is amidst.

Airline stops selling flight tickets

When you visit the website of some airlines, they usually provide information on whether the flight is fully booked or not. But, if you notice that the airline has stopped selling tickets and at the same time, the flight is not fully booked, your flight has probably been delayed.

Irate passengers maltreating airline officials

Unfortunately, it is not everyone that can control their emotions when they are angry. Some may lose their calm to the point that they attack airline officials or their office. This should not be encouraged. As for you, prepare your mind for a flight delay.

Silent treatment from the airline

The least an airline can do is to provide real-time information on the status of your flight. Maybe these airlines are scared of announcing a flight delay, hence they simply keep mute.

Use an app

There are apps that can help you determine if your flight has been delayed even before the airline provide any information. For example, Google is using machine learning to help predict flight delays.