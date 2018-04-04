Ernst And Young Honoured By Humanity Magazine

Ernst and Young Ghana Limited has been honored by the Humanity Magazine International for their outstanding contribution for promoting accountability, protection of public and private investment and eradication of corruption in Ghana.

Ernst and young has over the past years established itself for projecting efficiency in financial management and committed to offering their part in creating a better working world for people and communities .

A certificate of honour presented to Ernst and young by the managing editor of the Humanity Magazine International Mr Yahaya Alhassan , which reads in part '' with respect to the success story of helping your cherished clients to overcome their difficulties and embracing success in transparent and efficient manners,the humanity magazine would like to award your good works .”. It added that “you have shown the way and you have demonstrated that hard work and dedication pays”.

“Over the last years your Group has clearly demonstrated that the Ghanaian transparency dream can be made a reality and your existence has brought financial discpline to both private and government which has no doubt contributed towards the development of mother Ghana” Mr. Alhassan said after presenting the award.

on his part ,Mr. Ferdinand Gunn,the country managing partner of Ernst and Young expressed his appreciation for such an honor ,he stressed that,his office is always open to doing business to the benefit of the community.

The Humanity Magazine promotes businesses in Africa and their counterparts in Europe, Asia and America to team up to expand their operations to create more jobs for the youth.

Mr Alhassan said the Humanity Magazine aimed at promoting quality leadership by recognising the achievements of public and private institutions to serve as shinning examples for other managers to emulate.

He called on both state-owned institutions and private enterprises to emulate the qualities of Ernst and Young by aiming for greatness.