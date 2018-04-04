Former Daily Guide Staff Installed Chief

A former accountant of Western Publications, publishers of DAILY GUIDE, Emmanuel Mensah, has been installed as the Mberantsehene of Anomabo-Mampong in the Mfansteman Municipality of the Central Region.

He was installed over the weekend with the stool name Nana Kwame Buesiwa Mensah I.

Nana Mensah I swore the oath of allegiance to Nana Kwo Nstiful, Odzikrow of Anomabo-Mampong amidst drumming and dancing.

The newly installed chief expressed his appreciation to the chiefs and people of Mampong for the honour done him.

Nana Mensah I pledged to prioritize education in the community to ensure the socio-economic development of the area and the country in general.

He bemoaned the mass failure of pupils in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In order to reverse the trend, he called on all to strictly monitor and support teachers by providing them with decent accommodation.

He also expressed concern about the high unemployment among the youth in the area and promised to solicit support from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), private sector and the government to create sustainable jobs for the youth.

He mentioned the lack of health facility and water and poor road networks as some challenges hampering development of the community.

He therefore encouraged the people of Anomabo-Mampong to support him to discharge his duties effectively.

On his part, the guest speaker for the occasion, Bermiah Appiah Kubi II, congratulated the newly installed Mberanstsehene and urged him to use his rich experience and expertise to promote development in the area.

Bermiah Appiah Kubi II appealed to parents to support the government by contributing their quota to the development of the country.

Email [email protected]

From Joseph Annan, Mampong