Accountability Is a Two-Way Street, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia

It has been said that at the mere mention of death, old bones begin to rattle. Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia is an old bone. He was Deputy Minister of Defense, under President Jerry John Rawlings, when the first collaborative military agreement was signed between Ghana and the United States. That was far back in 1998; and that compact with the Americans was never sent to Parliament for healthy deliberation and debate before ratification.

Which is why the certified scofflaw former National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament from Seikwa, Brong-Ahafo, went ballistic when Mr. Mustapha Hamid, the Akufo-Addo-appointed Information Minister, wisely suggested that for the sake of foreign and defense policy coherence and continuity, Parliament needs to be recalled to retroactively deliberate upon and ratify the 1998 and 2015 military cooperation pacts that were signed, respectively, by cabinet operatives of Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama (See “ ‘Your Head Is Not Properly Screwed On’ – Asiedu-Nketia ‘Bites’ Mustapha Hamid” Ghanaweb.com 4/3/18).

The obvious logic here is that if National Democratic Congress’ governments found it expedient and intelligent to sign the 1998 and 2015 military pacts with the United States without parliamentary approval and ratification, then, of course, it stands to reason for these ideological and political scumbags and impenitent hypocrites to be compelled by statute or constitutional law to indemnify themselves before the solemn assembly of the people, before presuming to impeach the legality of the March 23, 2018’s Enhanced Military Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA) that was democratically and legitimately ratified by Parliament under the watch of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary minority, that boycotted the ratification of the latest military pact between Ghana and the United States, has virulently accused Nana Akufo-Addo of facilely consenting to the ignoble mortgaging of Ghana’s Sovereignty to the Americans.

But, of course, the truth of the matter is that it was actually the leaders of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress that shamelessly and unconscionably mortgaged the Sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, by flouting constitutional and/or statutory laws of the country which enjoined them to first seek the consent and approval of Parliament or the legitimate representatives of the Ghanaian people. And so really, if there is any category of Ghanaian politicians whose heads may not be “properly screwed on,” in the disdainful words of the career General-Secretary of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress, it is definitely the heads of the key operatives of the Rawlings- and Mahama-led regimes of the National Democratic Congress.

To be certain, if Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia ever “bit” any part of the body of Nana Akufo-Addo’s astute and undoubtedly perspicuous Information Wag, then I am very sorry to report that the longtime NDC General-Secretary left absolutely no forensically sustainable “bite marks.” In short, either the Ghanaweb.com editor who wrote the caption to the news story in reference was heavily under the proverbial influence, at the moment that he slapped such a ridiculous caption onto the head of the news article, or General Mosquito, as Mr. Asiedu-Nketia is popularly known, was tanked up on some hallucinogenic contrabands. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Mr. Hamid’s call for the prompt procedural streamlining of the way the leaders entrusted with our foreign and defense policy agenda go about conducting the same.

What is inexcusably ludicrous is the notion that, somehow, the NDC leaders have been invested with a peremptory authority that exempts them from conducting foreign policy business of the Ghanaian electorate without any regard, whatsoever, to the oversight responsibilities of our National Assembly Representatives. There is only one other alternative to the definitive resolution of this apparent impasse. And it is that the failure or flat refusal of the cabinet appointees and/or NDC leaders who signed the 1998 and 2015 military pacts with the Americans to rectify the same, will necessitate the judicial arraignment and rigorous prosecution of these scofflaws. There are no two ways about this conundrum. You see, the leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party, by and large, are far and away the most progressive and foresighted thinkers that the nation has at the moment.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

April 3, 2018

E-mail: