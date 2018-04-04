Hon.hadji Mustapher Energises Domi Pillar Two "B" Ndc Branch

After the painful lost of the 2016 election lots of lesson have been learnt.

The defeat led to the Kwesi Botway's report which called for an immediate reorganization of the party to enable us heal all wounds as well as get ready as a party before the 2020 elections.

The party leadership has since asked everyone in the party to do its best at the branch level to keep the party alive for the 2020 battle.

Hon. Hadji Mustapher a well known member of the NDC in Domi Pillar 2B who has supported the party in diverse ways from polling station to National level over the years has decided to adopt his branch and revive it to make it attractive for all including the Npp to enable the 2020 agenda to be a reality.

Hon. Hadji has since decided to make branch meetings very attractive to members hence decided to donate a Milo drink making machine that serves the branch member chilled millo drink every Sunday at their branch meetings.

This and others has shot up the numbers of the meeting attendees and the membership at the branch by over 100percent.

At their recent branch meeting Hon. Hadji decided celebrate the easter with his branch members as well as honour the hard working and committed branch members as well as serial callers in the branch and the constituency with valuable household items and consumables and mobile phones for the party communicators and serial callers which has really shot up the interest for members to give up their best at the branch level.

In is address at the meeting Hon. Hadji advised members not to be dejected by our lost but to thank Allah for letting Npp come for Ghanaians to know the difference between the NDC and the NPP.

He added that the NPP has failed abysmally and has paved way for the NDC's second coming in 2020.

He asked them not to feel shy as NDC members but should always come out in their numbers to prove to the NPP that NDC is not dead in opposition.

He asked members to work hard to increase their membership to fuel the 2020 victory that awaits us.

The executives and the entire thanked Hon. Hadji and praised him for his kindness to the whole electoral area by supplying street bulbs to the area, paying of school fees for some needy NDC members and financially supporting the party all these years.

They asked other party members to emulate the steps of Hon. Hadji Mustapher in all the 275 constituencies to rejuvenate our party and adequately prepare for the battle ahead of us in 2020.

Some of the constituency leadership who came to support the event include: Hon. Gabby Asumin the constituency Secretary, Hajia Samira Constituency Women Organizer, Hon. Saeed, Hon Mechel popularly known as Abolowey who is the leader of the Greater Accra Serial Callers Association and other well wishers and hardworking comrades of our great party.