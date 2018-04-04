Just Remember This: Winnie Mandela Was a Single Mother for 28 Years!

Winnie Mandela

There was something unforgivably disingenuous, when Mr. Nelson Mandela wistfully sought to devalue the nearly three decades that Mrs. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was involuntarily abandoned by her husband, by claiming that a lot of generous benefactors had reached out and succored to the needs of the Mandela family while their patriarch was incarcerated, with hard labor, on Robben Island, serving a life sentence upon conviction for treason. Indeed, I struggled to come to terms with a caption for this brief column in tribute to the epochal passing of the iconic life-mate of Nelson Mandela. She was iconic, more than anything else, because Winnie Mandela was the irrepressible legend who shared the longest and most critical years of the very public and political life of the immortalized first post-Apartheid democratically elected President of the Republic of South Africa.

I decided to take this angle in this tribute after I came across the blog extract by somebody by the name of “NashTheDon,” attributed to a Mr. John Carlin, titled “Winnie Mandela, The Greatest Evil Whore That Ever Lived” (See NashTheDon.Wordpress.com). I hope that the writer of this scatological piece of defamatory extract, cynically passed off as vintage political journalism, finds a peaceful eternal rest and forgiveness once his turn to cross over to the obverse side of our present life and existence dawns.

As an Honorary Member of the African National Congress (ANC), while I was an undergraduate student at the City College of New York of the City University of New York (CCNY of CUNY), who had the privilege of meeting the iconic couple on their official visit to the United States in the resplendent summer of 1990, I have a bounden obligation to remark, even if so briefly, on the epochally seismic passing of Mrs. Mandela. Before I began writing this tribute, I had toyed with the following caption: “Winnie Mandela Was as Divine as She Was Human,” before I decided to “defensively” settle on the present one, primarily because of Mrs. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s widely publicized affair with the much younger ANC lawyer, Mr. Dali Mpofu, and the disproportionate media space that this admittedly most painful episode in the lives of Mandelas came to occupy around the globe. You see, what all objective, studious and sensitive students and scholars of the Mandelas and the anti-Apartheid struggle, in general, need to bear in mind is the fact that both the immortalized President R. Mandela and Mrs. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela were, at once, tragic heroes and veritable victims of the Boer-Afrikaner instituted Apartheid political and economic culture.

They were indisputable heroes because more than any other major anti-Apartheid political figures, the couple’s destiny and humanity were inextricably linked with this most horrible and heinous institution of African denigration and destruction. In sum, any capricious attempt to envisage this tragic pair in other than the context of the cause to which they fully and passionately dedicated themselves and most of their lives does a great disservice, to both this historic couple themselves and to the entire global anti-Apartheid movement. Indeed, it was obvious from the start that the Mandelas’ rarefied conjugal relationship was destined to be ranked in a class all by itself. And so at the very least, any meaningful and objective assessment of the same would, perforce, have to take into full and unreserved account the impact, relevance and significance of the morally and politically unimpeachable battle against the patently unspeakable savagery of this most odious and extortionate system that was established in inexcusable denial of global African humanity.

Once the relationship between Nelson and Winnie Mandela is rudely and ignobly reduced to a “normal” conjugal affinity, the entire Mandela Odyssey loses its relevance and institutional significance, which clearly appears to be the overriding objective of some mercenary ethnic-white journalists, both liberal and conservative, and some African and non-European journalists as well. If the Mandela family was irredeemably dysfunctional, as NashTheDon claims, this was because in practical terms, no marriage ever existed between the political pair. At best, it was only a marriage of convenience. In essence, however negatively or positively Mrs. Winnie Mandela may be perceived, her dignity and place in global history, like that of her legendary and immortalized husband, are assured. Indeed, as then-President Barack H. Obama said in a tribute that he gave in South Africa, upon the glorious passing of The Madiba in December 2013, Mrs. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela fittingly belongs to the ages. And here, all arguments must rest.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

April 3, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]