Nkroful Gets $1.2m Assembly Hall

Yinson Production, a multinational oil and gas company has constructed an ultra-modern Assembly Hall for the Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School (NASS) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The Assembly Hall, with over one thousand sitting capacity was constructed at a cost of $1.2 million and would facilitate social and academic activities in the school.

Commissioning the facility, the Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille, pointed out that sustainable development in the oil and gas industry would sometimes depend on the relationship the companies would build with local communities.

He, therefore, called for closer ties between the oil and gas companies and their host communities to help make the industry vibrant.

He catalogued a number of interventions engineered by government to curtail looming challenges likely to hamper progress of the industry; such as such as capacity building programmes for local players in the industry.

He also mentioned vocational, technical and skills training of manpower for the industry, connecting relevant institutions to opportunities in the industry and closing the gap between the industry and educational institutions in the country.

The District Chief Executive Kwasi Bonzo noted that the Assembly Hall would provide adequate space for social activities in terms of gathering students to improve teaching and learning in the school.

He commended the Member of Parliament for the area, Armah Kofi Buah, an old student, for lobbying Yinson Productions, an oil and gas company, to provide the requisite funds for the construction of the infrastructure.

He appealed to the students in the school never to turn their back on their alma mater after graduating since their individual contributions would facilitate the progress of the school.

He advised the students to emulate the shining example of the former Minister for Petroleum who left the school many years ago but lobbied for the magnificent project.

The MP, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, assured his constituents of his determination to make meaningful contributions to the development of education in the constituency.

He indicated that education would remain his priority to help churn out quality human resources for the growth of the nation.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi