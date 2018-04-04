‘Tighten Security At Ports’ - Minister Tells GPHA

Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has tasked Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to beef up security at the country's ports to avert any future piracy.

According to him, the Marine Police should support the Ghana Navy in their sea patrols to ensure safety on the high seas.

He assured sailors that GPHA will collaborate with stakeholders at the ports to ensure their protection.

Mr. Titus-Glover was speaking during a meeting with management and security officials at the Tema Fishing Harbour following the attack on Ghanaian fishing vessel, Marine 711 and the subsequent kidnapping of the five sailors on board last Monday.

“Ghana Navy needs to be supportive in their patrols. Internally, GPHA security will also be engaging with operators at sea with the support of the Marine Police and the Ghana Navy so that the activities of those who work outside the port and on the sea are safeguarded to forestall similar incidents in the future,” the Deputy Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Tema East stated.

He asked owners of the vessels to do proper screening of sailors before employing them, saying that “Per our information, some of the sailors have links with the pirates and they give them information on vessels therefore proper screening needs to be done when hiring sailors to work for you. We also understand that some of the pirates are former workers on some of the vessels.”

It would be recalled that on Monday March 26, 2018, 11 Nigerian pirates attacked a fishing vessel on the high seas of Ghana between Ada and Keta and kidnapped the five sailors on board the fishing vessel, Marine 711.

The five persons include three Koreans, one Greek and a Ghanaian who were on the fishing vessel which belong to the Marine World Company Ltd.

The Korean government has deployed an anti-piracy warship to search for its missing nationals who have been taken hostage by the hijackers to an unknown location.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema