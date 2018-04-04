Vision Fund Ghana Appoints A New Marketing & Communication Manager

Ghana’s fastest growing microfinance institute, Vision Fund Ghana has appointed Acheampong Wiredu as its new marketing & communication manager effective 3rd April, 2018.

In his new role, Acheampong will be responsible for translating the organizations business objectives into marketing strategies that will drive revenue; lead all marketing activities, including delivery of innovative product launches and exciting campaigns that will enhance Vision Fund Ghana’s mission to improve the lives of children living in poverty, empower poor women and their families through small loans and other financial services

Prior to joining Vision Fund Ghana, Acheampong was the marketing Campaigns Manager at Ringer One Africa Media where he was responsible for the overall planning and implementation of marketing strategies through exciting marketing campaigns both online and offline for jobberman Ghana and Cheki Ghana

Commenting on his appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of Vision Fund Ghana, Kojo Baffoe-Eghan said “Acheampong brings on board an impressive depth of marketing experience and we are delighted to have him join us. His invaluable skills will be beneficial to Vision Fund Ghana as we continue to improve the lives of women and children by offering small loans and other financial services to families”

Over the last decade, Acheampong has project managed marketing campaigns for top brands like Vodafone ,Airtel, txtNpay, Cadbury,bonvi,nivea,KFC,Jobberman,cheki and many more

The new vision Fund Ghana Marketing & Communication Manager holds a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology from university of Ghana and currently pursing executive Masters in Business Administration (Marketing) from University of Ghana Business School.

About Vision Fund Ghana

Vision Fund Ghana was established in 2001 and it is part of Vision Fund International, a global microfinance institution operating in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Vision Fund Ghana is a subsidiary of World Vision International which is a Christian relief development and Advocacy Organization

Our mission is to improve the lives of Children living in poverty and empower poor women and their families with small loans and other financial services as we unlock the potential for communities to thrive.