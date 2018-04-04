Let Us Help The Less Privileged In Our African Society                                                                                                                                                                           

The Author

I dedicate this article to my Mum, Madam Mariama Akosua Boabeng, who persevered despite hardship; and remained hopeful in her sacrifices for my socialization and development. I could not organize a party today for my birthday. However, I decided to organize these words for the transformation of our society. I believe wherever you are, you can partake in my birthday celebration by reading and sharing this message.

Most of our social problems as Africans result from the fact that, there are many needy people, whilst few measures mostly unsustainable, are taken to help alleviate the plight of such people. The needs of an individual are his problems and thus, needy people have more problems, because they have many needs. If we think about the needy, then more of our social problems would be gone. ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand’ (Abraham Lincoln). Reciprocity is a norm of society and people reciprocate in different forms. To me the payback of insensitivity to the plight of the poor is insecurity and general discomfort for all. The needy and people from uncaring homes are more likely to settle in slums, be involved in criminal activities like prostitution, armed robbery, pick pocketing and many others which involves no selectivity in terms of the victims of such activities. This is never to say poor/needy people are bad.

We must be much concerned about others in society and how we use social resources for the benefit of all. ‘If you do not get something for the poor, you do not steal from them’, as it is said. It is very sad most of us are taking what belongs to the poor. After all, we use their problems to get those resources. They then become the means to getting public resources for personal use, whilst they are completely neglected in the enjoyment process. Public resources belong to all, including the poor. Let us not continue to be insensitive and selfish. In our capacity as private citizens, we must identify and help needy people anywhere we find ourselves.

Helping the needy should not mean giving free money and donations. But investing in people to empower them, so that they can fend for themselves. That is income security. Can we progress as a nation if we continue to give out loans we take to people for free? Then who pays the loan and the interest. This is unsustainable development, as there is no level of hope in economic freedom for ourselves and the next generations.

Public resources are unfairly distributed and the poor suffer more from such injustices. But poverty makes people lack the ability and confidence to fight for justice (what is due them). It is indeed a common practice for strong and rich people to take family properties and private properties of people after their death, because others cannot fight back. They will not help with their personal resources but would rather take over even what belongs to other people.

But let us not think we would be pardoned if we do not nothing about the plight of the poor, especially if we rob them of what they deserve. Most of the support and awards meant for the needy in some of our social institutions (state, communities, schools etc), are diverted to the relatively rich (most of whom have more than they need). I opine that, resources meant for the poor must go straight to them. We must search for them in their homes, schools, etc. I believe fervently that, it will provide us the popularity we, the controllers of social resources deserve; than to provide the support secretly to people we know for sure, do not deserve such offers. Selection of and sponsorship for needy students, must be done in the schools based on merit. Teachers must be consulted so we get the true needy students.

Needy people if they get better, are more likely to help others because of the suffering they went through; they know exactly what others in similar situations go through. Thus, they are able to be more concerned and give some help. This is not to say all poor people give but the rich do not. Helping needy people must be the responsibility of all and sundry.

Let us help wipe away tears. Many people have been shedding tears in their ‘lonely lives’, because of poverty. Indeed, it is very painful to be poor. Anytime a drop of tear falls, hope falls. Not only the hope of the individual, but the perpetuation of the hopelessness of Africa. We can solve most of Africa’s problems by helping the needy. Mutation is the expectation.

‘BLESSED BE THE HAND THAT GIVETH……’- LUCKY DUBE

BY SHADRACH KORSAH

KNUST, OLD STUDENT OF TUOBODOM SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

REVIEWED BY: NPOANGE ISSAHAKU TAWANBU, KNUST