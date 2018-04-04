50 Workers Of Metro Mass Sacked For Lateness

Some 50 workers of public transport company, Metro Mass Transit (MMT), were yesterday asked to go home after they reported to work late.

Some of the staff, DAILY GUIDE gathered, reported to work as late as 10:50 am, leaving their posts vacant and disrupting the company's activities.

The board chairman of the company was said to have been infuriated by the lackadaisical attitude of some of the staff, compelling him to take action to serve as deterrent.

Some of the workers, who heard about the fate of their colleagues, decided not to show up to work at all.

The board is expected to institute some sanctions against the staff who are expected to resume work today.

Speaking to this paper after the action, Ahmed Arthur, Board Chairman of MMT, stressed that lateness to work is unacceptable.

According to him, since assuming office as the board chair, he had observed a bad work culture among some of the staff which he said was affecting the company negatively, adding that something ought to be done about it.

He said, “The days when public servants came to work late are over, and it is about time they realized that that attitude will not be accepted.

“For a company to employ you out of a lot of applicants it is a privilege and you must consider yourself to be fortunate. You are expected to, in return, add value to the company,” he pointed out.

Mr. Arthur indicated that the decision to send the workers home would not be a “one-day show,” as the company has put in place stringent measures to ensure that the workers add value to the company.

“This is a wake-up call for all the staff. We have put in place measures to ensure that they (workers) report to work on time and take their work seriously.

“I hope henceforth we will not encounter a situation like this because people need to report to work on time. Coming to work late is not acceptable and we will not countenance it.”

By Gibril Abdul Razak