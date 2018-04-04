Ghanaians Must Reject The Ghana-U.S Defence Agreement: A Clear Case Of Party Loyalty Over National Interest

The Author

This agreement is not in the supreme interest of the people of Ghana and ought to be rejected in no uncertain terms.

This is not an agreement and it is unthinkable if this was not pushed on us by the selfish United states because the terms favors only the U.S. (one sided)

This obnoxious agreement is in bad taste and further exposes the frails of our members of parliament to take good decision on behalf of the good people of Ghana.

Domini Nitiwul in his introductory letter to parliament did indicated that the previous agreement has expired and hence the need for this but Ghanaians are outraged with the way he is vehemently pushing this agreement or the popular P.C Appiah Ofori expose' about parliamentary corruption is at play???

This one sided agreement contravenes the laws of Ghana and the oath Nana Addo sworn to preserve and protect the constitution and the good people of this republic.

Fellow Ghanaians take time to peruse the following articles of the bad and one sided agreement and if it has indeed been rectified by the so called honorables of our parliament then we demand answers;

Article 9 (2)

Acquisition of goods and services in Ghana by or on behalf of United States forces shall not be subject to any taxes, customs duties, or similar charges imposed by Ghana or its instrumentalities or any subdivision thereof.

Article 10

1. United States forces shall not be liable to pay any tax or similar charges assessed within Ghana

2. United States contractors shall not be liable to pay any tax or similar charge assessed within Ghana in connection with the Agreement.

Article 11

1. United States forces may import into, and export out of, and use in Ghana any personal property, equipment, supplies, materiel, technology, training, or services, in connection with this Agreement. Such importation, exportation, and use shall be exempt from any inspection, license, other restrictions, customs duties, taxes, or any charges assessed in within Ghana.

Article 12

1. Aircraft, vehicles, and vessels operated by or, at the time, exclusively for United States forces may enter, exit, and move freely within the territorial waters of Ghana.

3. United States Government aircraft, vehicles, and vessels shall be free from boarding and imspection without the consent of the United States forces authorities.

Article 13

2. Ghana agrees to accept as valid, without a driving test or fee, driving licenses or permits issued by the appropriate United States authorities to military personnel and civilian personnel and United States contractors for the operation of vehicles.

Article 14

Gjana recognizes it may be necessary for United States forces to use the radio spectrum.

United States forces shall be allowed to operate its own telecommunication systems (as telecommunication sis defined in the 1992 constitution and convention of the international Telecommunication Union) This shall include the right to utilize such means and services as required to ensure full ability to operate telecommunication systems, and the right to use all necessary radio spectrum for this purpose. Use of the radio spectrum shall be free of cost to the United States forces.

Fellow Ghanaians, the aforementioned articles of the obnoxious agreement cannot be in the interest of Ghanaians.

This is a bad negotiation for a government that is struggling to meet its revenue targets.

The times that business men and women are being squeezed at the port for huge import duties, we cannot succumb to this bad and one sided deal

Mr president/vice president and appointees be reminded that Teachers, Nurses, Doctors, Market Women, Contractors and ordinary Ghanaians are still suffering whilst you are rather plundering us with incompetence.

Ghanaians feel hoodwinked and are going to rebel against the monumental ineptness of this administration.

Ghanaians deserve better and demands better governance to address the economic crisis toppled with this terrorising bad deal.

Long live Ghana....

Desmond Twumasi Ntow

National Organizer (P.N.C)