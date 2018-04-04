Global Peace Mission: Superpowers Advised Against Instigating Wars

The first President of the Global Peace Mission, Dr Samuel Atto Duncan, has urged the world superpowers to avoid instigating wars for their benefit.

Mr Duncan made the remarked when he delivered the main address at the maiden lecture organised by the Centre of Awareness (COA) in Cape Coast, the Central Region capital.

The public lecture was under the theme, “Easter and its significance on Global Peace” and came off at the Cape Coast University last week.

"Christ died for peace in the world but has now become useless because the world is in chaos. The World superpowers are behind problems in the world and they are fueling wars so they can sell their guns,” he said.

According to him, there are big countries supporting and sponsoring wars just to help them sell their guns.

He believes the amount of money used in peace mission assignments can be used to eradicate poverty in Africa.

The well-attended lecture was preceded by a float through the Cape Coast township.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com