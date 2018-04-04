Police Calls For Calm Following Attack On NDC MP

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Brong Ahafo Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong, has urged the people of Sankore and its environs in the Asunafo South District of the Brong Ahafo Region, to exercise restraint in the heat of alleged attacks on the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Eric Opoku.

Chief Inspector Oppong who spoke to Nana KAS on Suncity Radio, Tuesday morning, disclosed that the police have so far arrested two suspects involved in the attack.

He said the leadership of the Command was in touch with the MP, who was also the former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister under

the NDC government to restore law and order in the area.

In an answer to the notoriety of Sankore in recent times, the Police PRO said the people in the area would surely learn their lessons and make life comfortable for, and by themselves.

He recalled a similar situation that prevailed at Kintampo and stated that the area is now one of the most peaceful in the Brong Ahafo region.