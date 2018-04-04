Prestea Huni-valley MP Fetes Widows And Physically Challenged

As part of the Easter festivities, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi organised a party for widows and the physically challenged in her constituency.

The party which would become an annual affair, brought over 300 widows and the physically challenged across the length and breath of the constituency to congregate at her official residence for merry making.

The highly elated and enthusiastic crowd, were treated to food, drinks and music amidst dancing to foster unity and peaceful co-existence especially as mothers of the constituency and Ghana at large.

Over 300 widows dined with the Member of Parliament with each widow receiving a half piece of cloth, the Physically Challenged Association also received ten wheelchairs and twenty white canes at the dinner she organised for widows in and around the constituency

Addressing an enthusiastic and mammoth gathering, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi said Easter was a period for forgiveness as the saviour and master Jesus Christ laid down his life for us all hence the need to put smiles on their faces especially the disadvantaged ones.

She stressed the need for people in the area to live in peace and harmony and forget about their individual differences, put the past behind them and pave way for development.

The MP reiterated that she would continue to pursue the interest of the vulnerable, she assured them of her personal commitment to improve their well-being through any form of assistance that she can offer when they approach her office.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-valley, Hon Mozart K. Owuh and other NPP executives lauded Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi for such an initiative which could be described as a novelty since she took the seat.

He advised the widows not to be discouraged in life but rather organise themselves into groups to enable them to get financial support to do business to support themselves, He assured the widows especially the physically challenged that the Assembly will work hand in hand with the MP to prioritize their needs and offer more assistance to them.

Most of the widows and physically challenged who spoke to ModernGhana expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi for such a humanitarian gesture and prayed that she deepens her love and care for them in years to come.