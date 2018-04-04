NPP Regional race: Wontumi has no competitor - Razak Opoku 

The campaign manager of the Maverick Ashanti Regional Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Razak Kojo Opoku has stated that his boss, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi has no competitor.

The much anticipated Regional polls is expected to take off from April 21 to 24, 2018.

On Monday, April 2, 2018, news about Mr. Asare-Bediako stepping down for Wontumi to go unopposed went viral but the former Asokwa Constituency Chairman has dispelled those rumours and further urged his campaign team and supporters to remain resolute with their decision since he has no intention of quitting the contest.

Mr. Asare-Bediako insisted that he will not step down from the race in spite of pressure being mounted on him by some leading figures of the party to do so.

He disclosed this during an interview Accra FM on Tuesday, 3 April that: “I am still in the competition, I won’t step down for anybody to go unopposed. Nobody can also thwart my ambition to become the Chairman for the party in the region.”

Barring any last-minute change in decision, Mr Asare-Bediako will be facing off with incumbent chairman Mr Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).

He has been a long-serving constituency chairman for the NPP in Asokwa.

But commenting on the issue, Razak Kojo Opoku indicated that whether Mr. Asare Bediako step down or not, Chairman Wontumi will 'beat' him miserably.

"There is no competitor to Chairman Wontumi", he emphasized.

He also appealed to Mr. Asare Bediako not to step down hence continues to contest Chairman Wontumi.

He described Chairman Wontumi as a Governor-General for the NPP party in the Region.

Below is the full statement

I just want to ask this harmless question:

1. Which Office will those seeking Regional Chairmanship operate from when in an unlikely event they become the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Party? Will that unlikely Chairman use the Regional Office rented by Chairman Wontumi?

I am passionately appealing to them to continue the Chairmanship contest with Chairman Wontumi.

Competition is good in democracy but will a Wiseman waste his resources, time and energy in pursuit of an impossible political journey?

Can Odikro overthrow an Overlord of a Kingdom? The answer is Big No.

Chairman Wontumi is the Overlord and his competitors belong to the class of Odikro under his Kingdom.

Chairman Wontumi forever remains the Governor- General.

Source: Daniel Kaku