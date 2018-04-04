Support Government To Build A Successful Country

Pastor Adu Kyeremeh, the Head Pastor of the Temple of Praise Church at the weekend, advised churches to support the government in her quest to build a progressive nation.

He said the government was on course in national reconstruction process, saying aside the spiritual development of people, the church as partners of development, must also concentrate on physical development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sideline of the Church's Easter Convention held in Sunyani, Pastor Kyeremeh commended the Government for its initiative and efforts to curb illegal mining and protect the country's natural resources.

He said Christians and Ghanaians in general ought to be supportive in such efforts to reclaim vegetative cover and restore depleted forest reserves and asked Ghanaians to change their attitudes towards work.

'We must work hard to increase productivity both in public and informal sectors,' he said.

On Easter, Pastor Kyeremeh reminded Christians on the need for them to use the festivities to reflect and examine their spiritual lives.

He said it was only through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ that one could obtain eternal salvation, which remained the best gift from God, saying Jesus Christ made the gift possible 'when he took a human form and died on the cross for our sins'.

Pastor Kyeremeh advised those who profess to be Christians to walk and abide in the Lord in order not to create any room for the devil to lead them into sin.

In a related development, Pastor Samuel Aseidu, the Abesim District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, advised Christians to abhor sin and strive to lead a righteous life.

Speaking at an Easter Convention of the Church of Pentecost at the Sunyani Coronation Park on the theme 'Jesus Christ the lamb who was strain', Pastor Asiedu described sin as a dictator, which had dominion over his servants.

He affirmed that no genuine Christian would develop the interest and wallow in sin, and advised Christian to be wary of the subtlety and devices of the devil which aimed to lure them into sin and bondage.

'Jesus Christ is our sin bearer and His death on the cross has freed us from sin to live a holy and righteous life here and hereafter,' Pastor Asiedu stated.

To overcome temptation and sinful pleasures, Pastor Asiedu entreated Christians to read the Word of God daily and endeavour to be addicted to prayer.